Initially claiming that former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou likely should have ironed out his issues with the UFC prior to his January departure, former two-weight organizational champion, Conor McGregor has now questioned who the Cameroonian can face in a competitive fight in the wake of his PFL (Professional Fighters League) move.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the UFC banner, penned terms with the Peter Murray-led PFL earlier this week, ahead of an expected return to professional mixed martial arts competition next year, following a transition to professional boxing later this annum.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021.

Sharing his thoughts on Batié knockout artist, Ngannou’s tiff with the UFC amid his January promotional exit, Conor McGregor was under the impression that the former should have stuck around and competed under the Dana White-led banner before weighing up his options.

Conor McGregor questions Francis Ngannou’s transition to the PFL this week

And in the aftermath of his move to the PFL, McGregor has questioned whom of legitimate competition can Ngannou fight now.

“I’m happy for Francis (Ngannou), first of all,” Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani during a recent interview. “Fair play to him. He’s done his thing. I still think he should have came to a resolution with the UFC. Who’s he going to fight? Who’s he going to fight that’s going to capture the general public? There’s no one. There’s no matchup that I can even think of, that I can even say to myself that is going to do big [numbers].”

Sidelined from active competition himself since January of last year, Ngannou most recently headlined UFC 270 against former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, successfully unifying the division titles with a unanimous decision win over the Frenchman.