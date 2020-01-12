Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz II Full Fight Video

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon on January 18 at UFC 246 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight.

The action goes down on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before you see McGregor’s return, check out his 2016 scrap with Nate Diaz from UFC 202. The pair went five rounds in an absolute back-and-forth war that ended with a majority decision win for the Irishman. McGregor avenged his submission loss to Diaz just a few months before, his first under the UFC banner.

Check out the fight here below.

McGregor and Cerrone will lock horns in an exciting matchup next week. It’s a fight that has the Irishman excited to get back to doing what he loves.

“Well, I said I’d fight him right? Me and Donald have had a history, a long history – well not a long history, but we’ve had a history. It’s an exciting bout, it’s a fan-friendly bout, it’s a fight that excites me, and it’s a fight that I said I’d partake – I appreciate Donald I have to say.

“He’s fought a lot of times, and since the last time I saw him – I saw him at that Aldo press conference many many years ago – he’s gone on and fought so many times. He’s also a family man with his grandmother – I appreciate that and I respect that. I also respect the method he went about with the Proper Whiskey and, you know, so much work goes into these things. To see that bit of respect, I appreciate that. I look forward to having a good bout,” McGregor said.

“I’m happy to come back and have my comeback fight and the beginning of my season against Donald. And I look forward to it, it’s going to be a good night, and I’m going to shine here on January 18. I’m going to create magic, like I have many times before. But this is going to be something special.”

What did you think of McGregor vs. Diaz II?