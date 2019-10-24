Conor McGregor Moscow Press Conference (Full Video)

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Thurs. October 24, 2019) Conor McGregor held a press conference in Moscow to promote his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey.

During the presser, McGregor announced he’ll be making his return to Octagon action on January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor did not give an opponent for his return bout but confirmed it is happening nonetheless. The Irishman also answered several questions regarding his combat sports career as well.

You can watch the full press conference, courtesy of the RT Sport YouTube channel, here below.

What did you make of McGregor’s full Moscow press conference? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!