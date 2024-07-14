Conor McGregor lands huge $1 million bet win on birthday after Spain beat England in Euro 2024 final

Further adding to his riches tonight following the culmination of Euro 2024, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor scooped another million dollar bet win – with Spain brushing aside England in the men’s final to lift the trophy for a record-setting fourth time.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, managed to add to his finances earlier this month after he backed former-foe, Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal in their boxing rematch – turning in a $1,625,000 payday for his wager.

Conor McGregor lands another million dollar payday for his latest bet

And watching on as the men’s Spanish national side took on Gareth Southgate’s England in the European Championships final in Berlin, Conor McGregor confirmed he had netted a stunning €1,000,000 payout for his latest wager, backing the Spaniards to emerge from the match with The Henri Delaunay Cup in tow.

€1million won on my birthday! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNb4LPDZfm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 14, 2024

Taking a second half lead in German, Spain scored right after half time with Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal finding Bilbao forward, Nico Williams at the back post, who fired past Jordan Pickford to find the net.

Pegged back with an equalising effort, some neat combination play from substitutes, Ollie Watkins, and Cole Palmer saw the latter steer a long-range effort past Unai Simon into the Spanish net via a deflection.

However, just minutes from time, Real Sociedad striker, Mikel Oyarzabal found the net for the second time for Spain from close range, with Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella setting up his compatriot with a dangerous pass.

Confirming plans to make a return to action before the close of the year, Dublin striker, McGregor, who turned 36 years old today, informed Michael Chandler that he had held positive discussions with UFC CEO, Dana White, and remained confident of competing against him before year’s end.

