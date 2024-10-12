Conor McGregor Accepts Mike Tyson Into Bare-Knuckle Boxing “He is In”

Conor McGregor has hinted at Mike Tyson becoming a part of the BKFC family.

As we know, Conor McGregor has become a big part of the bare-knuckle boxing movement. He has opted to join the ownership ranks at BKFC and this weekend, they’ll be putting on a blockbuster event in Marbella, Spain as they continue to grow their brand overseas.

While McGregor isn’t actively competing right now, he’s teased the idea of getting involved at some point in the future. The same goes for plenty of other fighters, too, many of whom are even still under contract with major mixed martial arts promotions.

Someone else who is venturing back into the ring soon is none other than Mike Tyson. The heavyweight boxing legend is set to take on Jake Paul next month in what promises to be a can’t miss occasion.

With that being said, there’s been plenty of criticism surrounding the fight. Some feel it’s in bad taste, and many simply think that Tyson shouldn’t be competing at the age of 58.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, revealed that ‘Iron Mike’ is a big fan of BKFC during a recent Instagram story (as per Sportskeeda).

Conor McGregor praises Mike Tyson

“@bareknucklefc Mike is a big fan. He knew of all our combatants! He is in.”

We don’t for a second think that Tyson would compete in BKFC, or that it would even come close to being sanctioned. At the same time, he’s been given the green light to go head to head with Jake Paul, so anything is possible.

As for the Irishman, he’s keeping himself pretty busy. We’d all love to see him get back in the cage and test himself against the best of the best in the UFC, but the longer we go without a fight announcement, the less likely it seems.