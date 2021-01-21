Conor McGregor feels concerns over his cardio are unwarranted.

McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout in the UFC 257 headliner on Saturday night in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The general consensus seems to be the fight will either end with an early McGregor knockout or a Poirier win if the fight goes beyond the first two rounds.

The latter stems from the fact that McGregor notably gassed in his UFC 196 welterweight fight with Nate Diaz back in March 2016 as well as during his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017. And so, many observers believe Poirier has a greater chance the longer the fight goes.

But much like his striking coach Owen Roddy, McGregor doesn’t feel that way as he believes concerns over his cardio are overexaggerated — especially when there is context applied.

“I think it’s a myth,” McGregor said at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “Obviously I had the first Diaz fight. I went from featherweight, then a month or so later I was at welterweight. That’s obviously going to have impact. Then there was other issues.

“But overall, I think it’s a myth. It’s a myth that’s out there, and I hope we can answer it – and I will answer it in time, at some stage. Sometime, I’m showing up here and someone’s going to be able to stay in the pocket with me and stay in there and fight with me, and I hope it’s this Saturday night. Do I think so? I do not. I’m in some shape at the minute and I tell you this now: I am coming to put on a masterpiece.”

While McGregor would love to prove his doubters wrong and have a longer fight with Poirier like he has previosuly mentioned, he just cannot see the latter withstanding his power beyond the first minute.

That is why he is sticking with his prediction of a 60-second knockout.

“I got him out of there in 90 seconds the first time, so I’m not that far off,” McGregor added. “That’s a complete confidence in my preparation and in my abilities. I know there’s questions about my abilities. I know he’s heavier and on a different weight and more experienced, but I feel I can do it. … I believe I can get him out there and possibly hit him early, but I am hoping for a good, long bout.”

Do you think concerns over McGregor’s cardio are a myth?