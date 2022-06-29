Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has entertained a potential future fight against two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal – replying to the latter who once more accused the Dubliner of cocaine use.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, continued his slide down the rankings for the former division, slipping to #11 following UFC Vegas 47 – giving up four slots to Polish standout, Mateusz Gamrot.

Headlining UFC 264 back in July most recently, McGregor suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat against Masvidal’s American Top Team teammate, Dustin Poirier, in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

As for Masvidal, the Floridian veteran suffered his third consecutive loss back in March in the main event of UFC 272, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss against former interim champion and arch-rival, Colby Covington.

Targeting an Octagon return before the close of this year – ahead of a potential Madison Square Garden card, Masvidal accused McGregor of continually avoiding a fight against him.

“No, Conor (McGregor) doesn’t want the fight,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin. “If he did, he’d post something, he’d say something, he’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine, my nation, where I come from, something like that.”

.@GamebredFighter calls Conor McGregor a "f****** p****" for avoiding him in a high profile PPV fight 😬



"Money doesn’t entertain him no more… I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine."



Full interview with @DamonMarin ▶️ https://t.co/AtZExAVy1e pic.twitter.com/3MMdziaojE — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 28, 2022

Appearing to take umbrage with Masvidal’s speculation that he would target members of his family with his trash talking attempts, McGregor insisted that he and the Miami native’s mother got along.

“Insult your mom?” Conor McGregor tweeted in response to a snippet of Masvidal’s interview. “What a loser you ware, mate. Me and your mom get along.”

Jorge Masvidal claims Conor McGregor would provide him a “relatively easy fight”

Speaking candidly following the 33-year-old Crumlin native’s comments, Masvidal claimed that his mother would appreciate the paycheck her son would receive from securing a fight with the former duel-weight gold holder.

“Yeah, my mom loves you, man,” Jorge Masvidal replied to Conor McGregor. “She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)