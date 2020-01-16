Conor McGregor Jabs At Kamaru Usman’s ‘Sniff-The-Jockstrap’ Style

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor will make his return to Octagon action this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020).

However, his fight with Donald Cerrone in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner won’t be at 155 pounds, but rather in the welterweight division. This will be McGregor’s third-ever fight at 170 pounds, a weight the Irishman claims he feels great at. In fact, he has even expressed interest in chasing the welterweight championship as his 2020 campaign begins.

This is an idea that current titleholder Kamaru Usman thinks is best to avoid for “Notorious,” who he says he’d hurt “really really bad” if they stepped into the Octagon against each other. Speaking at the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference yesterday, McGregor mentioned two big potential fights for himself at welterweight.

Those being against Usman for the title, and BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal. McGregor admits the Masvidal matchup is more stylistically appealing, as opposed to one with Usman, who has a “sniff-the-jockstrap” style. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“That’s an interesting one, what would I be interested in more – I’d take both,” McGregor said. “I would like that bad motherf*cker title, that belt, then I’d like the gold. For me, the gold has a bit more significance to it, especially since the way the ‘BMF’ fight finished. I thought we were robbed of aa classic contest there. I thought it was only kicking into gear rounds 4 and 5. But they’re both exciting bouts.

“I’d say probably the more exciting of the bouts would probably be myself versus Jorge, from a stylistic standpoint. Usman kind of has the similar style of Khabib [Nurmagomedov], the sniff-the-jockstrap style.”

Usman comes off a successful first-ever title defense in which he TKO’d Colby Covington in the fifth round of their UFC 245 main event in December. Now, Usman awaits for things to shape themselves out at 170 pounds before receiving his next challenger to the throne.

What do you think about a potential fight between McGregor and Usman down the line?