Ever since Conor McGregor broke into the mainstream of MMA, he has consistently commanded huge salary pay-outs. UFC 257 looks to be no different. As McGregor boldly proclaimed, his bout in 2020 against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was the UFC’s highest PPV of the year.

Congrats to the @ufc on a well fought 2020! The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year! Incredible!

I am honoured to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor Vs Cerrone.

Congrats Donald, and also on his double submission win last night. #No1 pic.twitter.com/Xvh76Gki3U — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2020

McGregor reportedly pocketed 3 million dollars for his first round TKO of the UFC veteran (H/T MMA MANIA). However, his upcoming rematch against Dustin Poirier will supposedly net him substantially more. A recent report by the Independent has revealed that the ‘Notorious’ one is set to bring in approximately $5 million from UFC 257.

According to MMA MANIA, McGregor could end up earning a further $20 million through backend revenue and PPV buys. Alternatively, McGregor’s opponent, Dustin Poirier, will also receive a significant salary increase. The Louisiana native will break $1 million for the first time in his career, with potential to rise through PPV buys and backend revenue as well.

Both fighters have made weight, so there is little to indicate that the two 155lb great won’t receive there impressive pay checks post fight.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s huge potential salary for this title eliminator?