Conor McGregor Has Charges Dropped Against Him Over Phone Smashing Incident

The charges against Conor McGregor over an incident involving him smashing a phone of a man have been dropped.

Back in March, McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida on charges of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. The charges carried bonds of $7,500 and $5,000. This is all after McGregor allegedly took a man’s cell phone and smashed it.

On Monday, Miami prosecutors dropped one charge of felony robbery and one of misdemeanor criminal mischief during a hearing that was held. Prosecutors said in court the charges were dropped after the victim stopped cooperating. The Miami Herald was the first to report the news.

The alleged victim, Ahmed Abdirzak of England, and McGregor were both exiting the Fountainebleu Hotel at around 5:20 a.m. when they met. Abdirzak attempted to take a photo of McGregor with his phone but McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of Abdirzak’s hand to the floor, then stomped on it several times. He proceeded to walk away with it.

It should be noted that the New York Times reported last month that McGregor was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Dublin in December. It should be noted that McGregor has not been charged with a crime in that matter.

Hopefully, with these charges being dropped, it will lead to the return of the former UFC champion.