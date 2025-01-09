UFC star Conor McGregor claims female false rape accusers should be handed prison sentences

ByRoss Markey
UFC fighter, Conor McGregor has claimed on social media this evening, that females who accuse men of false rape and sexual assault accusations should be handed prison sentences themselves, in response to a verdict reached in a case featuring AC Milan footballer, Theo Hernandez.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion during his tenure with the UFC, was found civilly liable of assault against plaintiff, Nikita Hand during high-profile proceedings in the Irish High Court last month, after the latter accused the mixed martial arts star of rape during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin back in December, 2018.

As a result, McGregor, 36, was ordered by a jury of twelve to pay close to €250,000 in damages to Ms. Hand following the culimation of the civil case, and is expected to also pay almost €1,000,000 in legal fees for the plaintiff.

And reacting to news on social media detailing how Luisa Kremleva was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence after it was judged she falsely accused French professional footballer, Hernandez of rape, McGregor claimed false accusors of sexual assault should be handed prison sentences.

“If it had gone the other way, the sentence would have been about 10 year for the footballer,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “The sentences should be replicated if proven to be lies. 6 months for attempting to put a person away for a large portion of their life with lies is NOT ENOUGH!”

McGregor has since claimed since the reaching of the verdict in his own civil trial against Ms. Hand how he will be insturcting his legal counsel to launch an appeal.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now-deleted tweet. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

