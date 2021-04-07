Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have agreed to meet in the middle when they face off for the third time on July 10.

During his rise through the featherweight ranks, McGregor sensationally beat Poirier inside one round.

The Irishman clipped Poirier on the side of the head before following up with some nasty ground and pound at UFC 178 in 2014.

Earlier this year the pair ran it back at lightweight. ‘The Diamond’ got his revenge is sweet style.

Poirier looked sensational as he wrestled early before hammering home calf kicks and showing off his slick boxing to become the first man to KO McGregor in MMA.

Both men have been dead set on another rematch since UFC 257 in January.

Last week, it was revealed they had now signed on the dotted line and will square off in the summer.

Ahead of the bout, McGregor has publicly addressed how he will prepare.

The 32-year-old says he will go back to the training methods that first made him a contender at 145lbs.

This prompted Poirier to reply with the following.

“I never slack, I’ll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th,” Poirier wrote on social media.

“Good to hear Dustin, I hope so,” McGregor replied. “As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho. See you in there.”

