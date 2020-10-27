It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to put down Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts with a 29-0 record following his impressive second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this past weekend.

Some observers have since declared him as the greatest fighter of all time while many others believe he is currently the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world today.

What cannot be denied, however, are the various accomplishments of “The Eagle” which will almost certainly be hard to match. And although he posted a sincere message to Nurmagomedov shortly after his retirement, the Irishman later took issue with some of these accomplishments which were posted by MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn.

The first one being that Nurmagomedov is one of three Russian-born UFC champions.

“Rushed work Michael,” McGregor tweeted. “Andre’s Belorussian, and the reason the Belarus flag is on the newly designed belt. Along with 7 other countries of the first Champion winners. Oleg Taktarov is the other Russian winner you seek. Although in tournament format it was without an official belt.

“The first official UFC belt was presented at, yes you guessed it, UFC Twelve. Mark Coleman the winner, ensuring America’s flag on today’s new belt design. Alongside Netherlands,Bas. Canada,Carlos. Belarus,Andre. Brazil,Bustamante. Poland,Joanna. England,Michael. Ireland,Conor 🇮🇪”

Also… the rest of those stats are garbage. Multiple tied seconds, most takedowns in a division bar someone else, etc etc.

McGregor would then put down the rest of the accomplishments on the list.

“Also… the rest of those stats are garbage. Multiple tied seconds, most takedowns in a division bar someone else, etc etc. It’s a garbage list full of overstretched accomplishments.”

While McGregor does have a point that many of those records are tied with other fighters, the one thing Nurmagomedov trumps everybody with, of course, is that unparalleled 29-fight winning streak.

