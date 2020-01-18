Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Betting Preview

Spread the word!













The biggest star in MMA history will make his return to the UFC octagon this evening. Conor McGregor has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October 2018. Tonight, he'll square off against fight veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will air on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass.

The 31-year-old Irishman heads into this matchup somewhat rusty to say the least. Not only has he been out of the cage for over a year, before that he last competed in MMA in 2016. So, on the day of the fight it quite surprising to see him a heavy favourite. ‘Notorious’ is currently -300 to win in the UFC 246 main event. The bookmakers have been reducing his odds throughout fight week. Clearly lots of people took up their previous odds of -200 on the Dublin native. Unless your betting big, simply picking McGregor to win won’t be enough to earn you proper money. You’re going to have to pick the method of victory. Luckily the sports betting sites have plenty of prop bets for us to choose from. McGregor is known for the power he possesses and the ability to knock people out. Common sense says if he’s going to win that’s how he’ll do it. Unfortunately, those odds aren’t much better at -200 for the favourite to get the KO/TKO finish. But if you pick the specific round, you can get yourself some better odds. ‘Notorious’ is known for his fast starts, he may well get this fight done early. In round one he’s +175 to get the finish and +325 to get the stoppage in the second. As the fight goes on his odds only increase, due to his documented cardio issues. Perhaps you think we’ll see McGregor do something unexpected tonight. In that case you can get him at +1500 to win by submission or +650 to get the victory on the judge’s scorecards.

During his opponents time out of the cage 'Cowboy' has fought five times for the UFC. The American fan favourite has picked up three impressive wins during those fights. Unfortunately, right now he's on a two-fight losing streak. However lucky for anyone placing a bet on him, the bookmakers have seriously underestimated his abilities in this fight. For Cerrone to earn a victory by any method he is at odds of +260 and they haven't really changed throughout fight week. A truly versatile fighter 'Cowboy' has many routes to victory, giving us lots of options to consider. The 36-year-old is -660 to become the first man to knockout McGregor. One weakness of the Irish fighter is his ability on the ground. Each of his four losses have come by submission. Cerrone has 17 career wins by this method and his odds of +600 to get the tap in this fight may be the most appealing of the lot.