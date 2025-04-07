Conor McGregor’s Crypto Venture Struggles as Coin Presale Ends in Refunds After Missing Minimum Target

Conor McGregor’s venture into cryptocurrency with the REAL token has faced a significant setback, as the project failed to meet its fundraising goals during a 28-hour presale held on April 5 and 6. The presale raised only $392,315, falling far short of the $1 million minimum target and just over 10% of its ultimate $3.6 million goal. As a result, all bids were refunded to investors.

Why Conor McGregor’s Crypto Project Couldn’t Win Over Investors

The REAL token was developed in collaboration with Real World Gaming DAO (RWG) and marketed as an in-game utility token rather than a typical meme coin. Former UFC star Conor McGregor promoted the project extensively to his combined social media following of nearly 57 million, emphasizing its legitimacy and transparency. “This isn’t some celebrity-endorsed bullshit token; it’s a REAL game changer,” Conor McGregor stated prior to the launch. Despite these assurances, the presale attracted only 668 participants.

The sealed-bid auction format aimed to distribute 60 million REAL tokens—3% of the total supply—at a starting price of $0.06 per token, projecting a fully diluted valuation of $120 million. However, market conditions proved unfavorable for the launch. The broader cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing turbulence, with major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum seeing declines. Additionally, the once-thriving memecoin sector has contracted significantly, reducing overall investor enthusiasm for new projects.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is REAL! https://t.co/uhBgjAHotX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2025

Critics have pointed to structural issues within the token’s design, including concerns about decentralization and the team’s 10% stake in the supply. In response to the defeat, RWG issued a statement acknowledging the missed fundraising target and promising full refunds to all bidders. “We need to be real. We didn’t hit our minimum raise,” they wrote on social media, adding that “This is not the end.” McGregor echoed this sentiment with his own six-word reaction: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is REAL!”