Ahead of his UFC bow this weekend at UFC Vegas 56 this weekend, Askar Mozharov has denied claims that his striking chest tattoo is reminiscent of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor’s iconic silverback gorilla piece, however, insisted people in his native Ukraine has compared him to the promotional star in the past.

Mozharov, an alum of various European promotion’s, rides an eye-catching eye-fight winning run into his UFC bow this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – drawing Alonzo Menifield at the light heavyweight limit following prior failed UFC bows against both Ben Rothwell, and Dustin Jacoby.

Askar Mozharov denies claims he copied Conor McGregor’s chest tattoo

Touting several tattoos, 27-year-old UFC newcomer, Mozharov spoke with assembled media ahead of UFC Vegas 56 on Saturday, where he denied recent claims that his chest tattoo bares a resemblance to that of McGregor’s.

“No, this is not Conor McGregor’s (tattoo),” Askar Mozharov said. “Guys, this is the same style, old school, but another picture. Actually, in my country, people know me as the Ukrainian Conor McGregor but this is different. I like Conor, but I am Askar.”

Amid the ongoing conflict in Mozharov’s native Ukraine and invasion by neighboring, Russia, the 27-year-old detailed how many friends of his had suggested maybe he would return home like notable fellow fighters, Vasily Lomachenko, and Yaroslav Amosov.

“It’s a very tough time,” Askar Mozharov said. “A lot of people and athletes ended up going back to protect the country. A lot of my friends suggested, it’s much better and easy for me to pursue this path, I have an opportunity to be able to do that and show my country in a better way.”

Boasting a 21-11 professional record, Mozharov, who has enjoyed a recent string of early, notable knockout victories, has six submission victories on his winning résumé – to go with an impressive 13 separate knockout successes.