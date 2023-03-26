There were high stakes in the final fight of the night at UFC on ESPN 43, where top ranked bantamweights Cory Sandhagen (no. 5) and Marlon Vera (no. 3) went to battle in the five round main event of the evening. Some fighters have reacted to the decision, including former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

After five rounds were completed, Sandhagen was awarded the split decision victory (47-48, 50-45, 49-46); it was quite controversial to say the least.

Sandhagen dominantly won the first and second rounds, and it’s arguable one of them could’ve been scored 10-8 for him; the third was close, it could’ve gone either way, and then Sandhagen clearly took the fourth and fifth rounds as well. The second and third scorecards read were telling of how the fight went, but that 48-47 scorecard from the first judge had all of us turning our heads.

There were a number of fellow fighters that were very impressed with Sandhagen’s performance last night:

Man Cory’s angles are so good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2023

Chito throws 3-4 he looks good but Cory has such good footwork and he’s too good with both stances — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2023

Wow Cory looked incredible, great scrap smart game plan #UFCSanAntonio — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 26, 2023

Cory in control. Chito is so dang good – but we aren’t seeing it tonight. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Chito is just not in this fight…#UFCSanAntonio — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 26, 2023

Chito is playing a dangerous game right now. Razors edge.#UFCSanAntonio — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 26, 2023

I hope we see Cory vs O’Malley at some point that striking will be fun — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2023

In the middle of the fight, there were some that believed Vera was about to put it on Sandhagen, which was at the time a good assumption, considering he’s one of the best in the entire sport at making mid-fight adjustments:

Chito is ok with losing 2 rounds because his power carries late I think he’ll pick it up in the 3rd but Cory looks great — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2023

A lot of questions being answered tonight!! This division is STACKED!!! Sandhagen is a BAAAD dude! Chito is never out of the fight tho! #UFCSanAntonio — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 26, 2023

Good work by Sandman in the first…but I have a feeling Chito is downloading. #UFCSanAntonio — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 26, 2023

Then we of course have the fighters that were absolutely appalled by the first scorecard:

Corey up 4-0 in my book — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 26, 2023

The judge that gave that to Vera should be fired by morning — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 26, 2023

48-47 Vera??? I love Chito as well but damn what was that judge watching smh 🤦🏿‍♂️ #UFCSanAntonio — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 26, 2023

Texas judges LOL — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 26, 2023

I want to see the judge who gave chito 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 26, 2023

These judges make me sick 🤢. That was a 5 round beating! You owe me a Steak dinner @mwonsover I predict these deez tings! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 26, 2023

The Notorious’ Conor McGregor also gave his two cents regarding what happened following round four of the main event, a tweet he later deleted:

“One gollier of a spit and two snot rockets each nostril just now from both fighters at end of the 4th. It’s a ridiculous habit some people have. It should be abolished via threat of point deduction,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Did you notice what Conor McGregor noticed in last nights main event?

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!