Conor McGregor Boasts Record MMA Payday At UFC 229

Conor McGregor may be coming back to MMA because he loves it. But a $50 million dollar payday doesn’t hurt.

McGregor finally did grace the fans and media in attendance today in Las Vegas at the second press conference for UFC 229.

He also gave a bit of a financial forecast. The Irishman is claiming the event is trending to sell 3.5 million pay-per-views, which will earn him an estimated $50 million dollars:

“We’re estimating around 3 to 3.5 million [pay-per-view buys], I’d say I’ll close in around the $50 million mark,” McGregor replied when asked what his takeaway from UFC 229 would be.”

Many To Thank

McGregor called that potential payday “breathtaking.” He thanked his employers past and present with the UFC:

“So, for a mixed martial artist to make $50 million from a mixed martial arts bout, it’s quite breathtaking. I have to thank my management stable, Paradigm Sports Management. I’ve got to thank Dana White, I’ve got to thank Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank (Fertitta) who schooled me in the game.” “The new owners…W…what’s the name…WME-IMG? Those guys as well. I haven’t really met them that much but they’ve been good to me so far — Ari (Emmanuel) and those guys. Life is good.”

Changing The Game

McGregor can’t believe how much the MMA landscape has changed since his epic clash with Nate Diaz back in March of 2016.

“To think where we have come from… when I fought Nate Diaz he was on $20,000 to show and $20,000 to win — the game has gone to so many new heights, so quickly and we’re just trying to keep up. “And it’s a great time to be involved in the sport for myself, the fighters, the promoters, for the managers, for the media in attendance, for the fans, for everyone… times are good so let’s enjoy it. Let’s enjoy these momentous occasions.”

Finally, McGregor upped his finance forecast by saying he’d be a billionaire by the time he hit 25 years old: