Conor McGregor & Ben Askren Exchange Words With Each Other

On Wednesday, Conor McGregor and Ben Askren exchanged some words with each other on social media.
Askren went off on McGregor on Tuesday for asking for a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also explained why him wanting a rematch with Jorge Masvidal is different to McGregor wanting a rematch.
Askren followed it up with some harsh words on the Irishman as a competitor:
McGregor would respond the following day:
“Why so serious?” he tweeted in response.
To that, Askren responded:
“Some of us do real work for a living,” Askren wrote. “Not parading around like a drunk asshole punching old people and stomping on phones like a pouty child. Looking forward to an incoherent response.”
As of now, McGregor is yet to respond but it’s certainly hard to see him doing so with Askren bringing up incidents from the past like that.
It’s also hard to see him getting his rematch with Nurmagomedov, especially with many in the combat sports world, including UFC president Dana White, stating that Tony Ferguson is next in line. Maybe his best option is another rematch, but with Dustin Poirier.
Do you think we’ll ever get the old motivated McGregor back?