Conor McGregor & Ben Askren Exchange Words With Each Other

On Wednesday, Conor McGregor and Ben Askren exchanged some words with each other on social media.

Askren went off on McGregor on Tuesday for asking for a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also explained why him wanting a rematch with Jorge Masvidal is different to McGregor wanting a rematch.

You don’t want to get smashed by Khabib again. Take the Dustin fight and be happy. And be nicer to old people. https://t.co/TS4DYbg2X9 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

I got hit by 1 errant shot. Lesson learned and won’t happen again! @TheNotoriousMMA got his ass beat for 18 minutes by Khabib and that will happen damn near every time. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

Askren followed it up with some harsh words on the Irishman as a competitor:

Let’s be serious @TheNotoriousMMA made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only “glory days” and hot air now September 11, 2019

McGregor would respond the following day:

“Why so serious?” he tweeted in response.

Why so serious? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2019

To that, Askren responded:

“Some of us do real work for a living,” Askren wrote. “Not parading around like a drunk asshole punching old people and stomping on phones like a pouty child. Looking forward to an incoherent response.”

Some of us do real work for a living. Not parading around like a drunk asshole punching old people and stomping on phones like a pouty child. Looking forward to an incoherent response https://t.co/SuWEiDVVfB — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 11, 2019

As of now, McGregor is yet to respond but it’s certainly hard to see him doing so with Askren bringing up incidents from the past like that.

It’s also hard to see him getting his rematch with Nurmagomedov, especially with many in the combat sports world, including UFC president Dana White, stating that Tony Ferguson is next in line. Maybe his best option is another rematch, but with Dustin Poirier.

Do you think we’ll ever get the old motivated McGregor back?