UFC superstar Conor McGregor has announced he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin. McGregor posted a picture to Instagram of he and his fiancé Devlin who showed off a massive engagement ring just one day before her 33rd birthday with the caption. “What a birthday, my future wife!”

The former dual weight has two children with Devlin. Conor Jack McGregor Jr., who was born in May 2017, and Croia McGregor, born in January 2019. Devlin who began dating McGregor in 2008 has been by his side since before the fame when ‘Notorious’ was a plumbing apprentice. Now he is the biggest star in combat sports and one of the richest athletes’ period.

McGregor decided to retire for the third time in four years back in June. The Irishman had become demotivated by the lack of fights available to him due to the ongoing global pandemic. He last fought in January when he emphatically beat Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside one minute at UFC 246. In the past few days, he has been linked to a boxing match against Manny Pacquaio although UFC president Dana White has scoffed at that idea.