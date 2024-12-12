Conor McGregor Celebrates 9th Anniversary of Unifying UFC Gold in 13 Seconds

Conor McGregor hasn’t had much of a reason to celebrate these days, but that won’t stop him from blowing up some balloons every time 12/12 rolls around.

On December 12, 2015, McGregor traded in his interim featherweight title for undisputed gold via a stunning 13-second knockout of Octagon legend Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

To this day, McGregor’s split-second destruction of ‘Junior’ is one of MMA’s most iconic moments and solidified ‘Mystic Mac’ as the biggest star in the sport’s history.

“Happy Conor McGregor day folks! The Twelfth of the Twelfth, 12/12, the day I unified UFC gold for my Ireland in record breaking fashion,” McGregor wrote on X. “12 second KO! Sláinte.”

McGregor won Knockout of the Year for his quick-fire finish of ‘Junior’ and to this day, it stands as the fastest finish in a UFC title fight.

Before falling to McGregor inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Aldo had won 18 straight fights in an unbeaten streak that spanned a decade.

Paradigm Sports Celebrates Conor McGregor’s Anniversary

The company that also represents McGregor, Paradigm Sports, celebrated the anniversary with a series of images on social media to commemorate the iconic moment in UFC history.