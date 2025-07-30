Conor McGregor Agreed to Fight Me and Then He Fired Me, Says UFC Veteran

Conor McGregor talks a big game, but he rarely backs it up.

It’s been more than four years since the former two-division UFC champion has stepped inside the Octagon. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Irish megastar from trash-talking potential opponents through his various social media channels. That includes former UFC fighter turned bare-knuckle brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, who found himself fired by the BKFC co-owner in 2024.

Of course, Perry’s termination didn’t last long after McGregor announced that the ‘King of Violence’ would return to the BKFC ring this fall.

“Conor said, ‘You’ll dance for me October 11th!’ Fired me, then brought me back on stage,” Perry said during a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson. “People online wanted me to hit him, but you know what? He’s a great promoter. He stole a bit of the spotlight, but he actually sets up the next viral moment too. I was thinking about my wife in the audience—not gonna pick a fight, but also not backing down. If someone swings first, I’ll go right through five security guards!”

Conor McGregor ‘Rehires’ Mike Perry following viral 2024 dismissal

McGregor “fired” Perry after ‘Platinum’ suffered a sixth-round TKO loss against Jake Paul last summer. Perry’s extended absence from the squared circle had some wondering if the Flint native was legitimately let go from the promotion. However, those concerns were alleviated at a BKFC Champions Summit in Hollywood, Florida, hosted by McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ welcomed Perry to the stage, confirming that he would be back in action later this year.

McGregor and Perry also engaged in a brief staredown at the press event, emulating their first-ever faceoff following Perry’s win against Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 — one year before McGregor would announce himself as a part-owner of the promotion.