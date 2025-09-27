Colby Thicknesse Edges Josias Musasa in Gritty Decision Win – UFC Perth Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa - UFC Perth Highlights

Colby Thicknesse gutted out an impressive victory over Josias Musasa at UFC Perth on Saturday.

Thicknesse put on an impressive showing in the opening round, getting Musasa to the mat and absolutely dominating from there. Near the end of the first, Thicknesse managed to cinch in a rear-naked choke, but couldn’t quite get the angle he needed to force the tap out.

Undeterred, Musasa came out swinging in the second and utilized leg kicks to bust up Thicknesse’s lead limb. Mususa also did an excellent job of stuffing every one of Thicknesse’s takedown attempts during the round, potentially tying things up going into the third stanza.

READ MORE:  Paulo Costa Declined Reinier de Ridder Fight Offer "Just shut up and say yes"

Less than a minute into the third, Thicknesse delivered an illegal kick to Musasa’s protective gear, bringing a halt to the fight. Musasa took his time, as it was an especially brutal low blow. Fortunately, he was able to continue after utilizing all but 40 seconds of his recovery time.

With just under two minutes to go, Thicknesse scored his second takedown of the fight and looked to make a statement, raining down punches through the final bell.

Official Result: Colby Thicknesse def. Josias Musasa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa at UFC Perth:

READ MORE:  Watch: Alex Pereira Iconic Knockout Against Jamahal Hill | UFC Fights

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts