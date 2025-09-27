Colby Thicknesse Edges Josias Musasa in Gritty Decision Win – UFC Perth Highlights

Colby Thicknesse gutted out an impressive victory over Josias Musasa at UFC Perth on Saturday.

Thicknesse put on an impressive showing in the opening round, getting Musasa to the mat and absolutely dominating from there. Near the end of the first, Thicknesse managed to cinch in a rear-naked choke, but couldn’t quite get the angle he needed to force the tap out.

Undeterred, Musasa came out swinging in the second and utilized leg kicks to bust up Thicknesse’s lead limb. Mususa also did an excellent job of stuffing every one of Thicknesse’s takedown attempts during the round, potentially tying things up going into the third stanza.

Less than a minute into the third, Thicknesse delivered an illegal kick to Musasa’s protective gear, bringing a halt to the fight. Musasa took his time, as it was an especially brutal low blow. Fortunately, he was able to continue after utilizing all but 40 seconds of his recovery time.

With just under two minutes to go, Thicknesse scored his second takedown of the fight and looked to make a statement, raining down punches through the final bell.

Official Result: Colby Thicknesse def. Josias Musasa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa at UFC Perth: