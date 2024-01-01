Colby Covington doesn’t ‘Think the UFC would sanction’ a rematch with Jorge Masivdal: ‘I beat him every round’

When looking back at the greatest rivalries in UFC history, few have been more personal than the one between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Once the best of friends, the two welterweight icons’ relationship slowly turned sour as they made their way up the 170-pound rankings, culminating in a main-event showdown at UFC 272. That night, Covington came out on top, securing a decisive unanimous decision victory over ‘Gamebred’ in front of a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas.

Many assumed that’s where the rivalry would officially end, but weeks later, Masvidal attacked ‘Chaos’ outside of a Miami steakhouse, fracturing the three-time title challenger’s tooth.

Since then, Masivdal has remained adamant that he would one day settle things with Covington, whether in the Octagon or otherwise. However, ‘Chaos’ has doubts that anyone, particularly the UFC, is interested in running back a bout that ended in a fairly lopsided fashion the first time around.

“I don’t think the UFC would sanction that because they just saw how easily I beat him the first time,” Covington told Tucker Carlson. “I beat him every round convincingly, knocked him down, dragged him out. It was a 50-43 and a soda is what I gave him. So, I don’t think the UFC would give me an easy matchup like that ever again. “UFC likes to make prestigious and high-level fights,” he continued. “They wouldn’t want to give me some amateur that’s not on my level.”

While ‘Gamebred’ ultimately laid down his gloves following a loss against Gilbert Burns in April. Colby Covington returned after a 21-month absence to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at the promotion’s final event of 2023. Despite talking a fairly big game in the months leading up to the contest, ‘Chaos’ failed to deliver, offering very little offense en route to a loss on all three judge’s scorecards.

Colby Covington on Jorge Masvidal’s retirement:



“He was retired after I beat him. He’s a broken man. There’s a reason that he came out and did what he did to me in the streets like a little clown. There’s no pride in that guy.”



(via @SubmissionRadio) pic.twitter.com/OQCtQbJE3P — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 10, 2023

Colby Covington Shares His Side of the Story

Who’s to blame for the falling out between Covington and Masvidal will vary depending on which side you’re speaking to. Regardless, it’s always sad to see two good friends allow their relationship to crumble under the weight of fame and fortune.