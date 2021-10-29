Colby Covington has revealed he will once again have the support of Donald Trump and his family when he takes on Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 in New York on November 6.

Colby Covington Expects Call From Donald Trump After UFC 268

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Covington revealed that the 45th President is unlikely to make UFC 268 but his children Donald Jr, Eric, and Lara will be in attendance at Madison Square Garden next weekend.

“Yes, there will be some members of the Trump family there. You know, I was just talking to Donald Trump yesterday. He was at the golf course, giving me his well wishes,” Covington said.

“I know he has a big rally that day so I’m not sure if he’s gonna be able to make it, but I’m sure that I’ll have my average phone call with him after my every fight,” Covington added. “So, I’ll be talking to him.”

‘Chaos’ gave Usman the toughest night of his UFC career in 2019. The 170lb duo went toe-to-toe for five rounds before ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ picked up a TKO victory in the final frame.

Since then, Usman has gone on to defend his welterweight three times. The champ picked two wins over Jorge Masvidal and one over his former teammate, Gilbert Burns. Usman is currently considered the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the official UFC rankings.

Covington’s career has somewhat stagnated since his near-miss at UFC 245. The avid Trump supporter has fought just once, beating Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO.

Do you think the Trump family can help inspire Colby Covington to victory at UFC 268?