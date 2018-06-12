Colby Covington Says RDA “100-Percent Greased” At UFC 225

Colby Covington is your interim UFC welterweight champion of the world.

Chaos defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of the UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend (Sat. June 9, 2018) via unanimous decision. As a result, he is all but guaranteed a shot at undisputed 170-pound king Tyron Woodley.

During his fight against RDA, however, Covington found it difficult to get his Brazilian counterpart to the ground. Rather then credit the former 155-pound champ’s takedown defense, Covington believes that dos Anjos was greasing.

Covington was interviewed on BJ Penn Radio and asked about his fight with RDA, to which the American Top Team product stated that he believes his opponent was “100-percent greased” (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I was gonna take him down and beat him up, but my takedowns weren’t as effective because he was definitely greasing. He was 100-percent greased. “Usually, when I get those bodylocks behind you there’s no way to slip out, but I could feel him slip out, you know. He’s just another filthy animal, cheater greaser. I think before the fight he was putting on the coconut butter – whatever they do – and then the baby oil. “He was definitely doing it. I tried a couple of shots on his legs and literally my hands slipped from up on top of his leg and he was able to like slither on through.”

RDA isn’t the only fighter on the UFC 225 card being accused of greasing. It’s still unclear if the Illinois State Athletic Commission (ISAC) will look into either one of these accusations, but we’ll keep you updated.