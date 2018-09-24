Colby Covington Rips ‘Brittle B*tch’ Tyron Woodley For Having Hand Surgery

Colby Covington rips UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley after it was revealed that he decided to undergo surgery for a hand injury. The UFC gave the latest title shot to rising prospect Darren Till. This led to Woodley getting a dominant win over Till at UFC 228 earlier this month.

Another Delay

Following this fight, Woodley went on record by stating that he was willing to fight Covington at the UFC 230 pay-per-view event on one condition. That was if he can get medically cleared for a thumb injury. However, that was not meant to be.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The UFC has yet to name a headliner for this upcoming event, which has led to a lot of speculation as to who will serve as the main event. Woodley vs. Covington could’ve been the perfect fight. The UFC welterweight champion revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he would be sidelined for 8-12 weeks due to a hand injury.

Colby Covington Rips

Now, this fight has been delayed once again and will likely go down in the first quarter 2019. Covington recently went to his official Twitter account to put the UFC champion on notice. Here is what he wrote:

“That brittle ***** fights 1.5 rounds in 14 months and needs another ‘surgery?’ Quit playing games Tyrone.” Covington said. “You know whenever those nerds get done putting you back together. I’m just gonna tear you apart and end you for good. Accept your fate or be stripped of your No. 1 contender spot.”

That brittle ***** fights 1.5 rds in 14 months and needs another "surgery?" Quit playing games Tyrone. You know whenever those nerds get done putting you back together, Im just gonna tear you apart and end you for good. Accept your fate or be stripped of your #1 contender spot. https://t.co/P1xMpHNvBe — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2018

Covington earned the interim welterweight title after being able to score a decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of the main card for UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.