Top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington reacted to the news from UFC President Dana White that he will fight the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman 2 next.

Covington has not fought since last September when he defeated Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO to solidify his spot amongst the top welterweights in the world. When the UFC booked Usman vs Masvidal in a rematch for UFC 261, many were surprised that Covington didn’t get the title shot first. But UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Covington will be next in line for the belt against the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal 2, and so he will be watching closely when the title is defended this Saturday at UFC 261.

Covington spoke with Helen Yee in Jacksonville at the UFC 261 site, where Covington reacted to the news that White confirmed he will be next in line to fight the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal 2.

“Yeah, Colby Covington incorporated mixed with MMA Masters, it’s never been better. This is Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington 2.0. You’re seeing a new version of myself every single day I step in the gym. I’m getting better every single day and I haven’t even reached my full potential. So Dana White sees that, he knows what’s coming. He knows that I’m the best welterweight on the planet, and we’re going to go settle that in the Octagon soon,” Covington said. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Covington and Usman had a really competitive fight at UFC 245. It was arguably the toughest fight that Usman has had. White has said it was one of his favorite fights and has often wanted to book the rematch. Covington is in a great spot, waiting for his next world title fight and opponent.

Do you like that Covington is getting the next title shot? Who will he face? How does it play out?