Colby Covington Promises To Confront ‘Biased’ Joe Rogan At UFC 225

Colby Covington’s beef with Joe Rogan is raging on.

After Covington threatened to slap the longtime UFC color commentator earlier this month, Rogan simply asked him not to and essentially praised ‘Chaos” over-the-top brand of self-promotion that earned him the biggest fight of his career.

But just one week from his interim welterweight title bout with Rafal dos Anjos in the co-main event of June 9’s UFC 225 from Chicago, Illinois, Covington doesn’t believe that’s good enough. Spouting off during a recent appearance on BJPENN.COM Radio, Covington said his beef with Rogan would be squashed when the popular personality stopped ‘running his mouth’ about him.

In his eyes, Rogan has never competed in the octagon and therefore shouldn’t comment on matters he has no experience in. On top of all that, Covington called Rogan biased in his commentary as well:

“His little mouth was trying to run and say things when he shouldn’t have an opinion,” Covington said on the show. “You’ve never been in an Octagon, you don’t have any experience fighting. Just ’cause you do these little Tae Kwan Do tournaments and you can’t even get first place in those, doesn’t mean you can come talk to the King of Chaos, AKA the new welterweight king on June 9th.” “[The beef will] be squashed when he stops running his little mouth like his opinion matters,” Covington continued. “His opinion is irrelevant. He thinks he has a say in everything and he’s a biased announcer as it is.”

The brash title challenger expanded on his claim that Rogan was biased, using the example of how he supposedly praises disgraced former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in his fights no matter what “Bones” does. Because of that perception, Covington doesn’t believe his beef with Rogan to be over, and is even planning to confront him in Chicago next weekend:

“If it’s Jon Jones fight, his balls are so far in [Rogan’s] mouth that he’s just going to be saying anything Jon does, ‘Oh, my God! He’s the greatest of all time!’ This and that, so. I don’t think the beef’s squashed. I got something to say to him and I’m going to say something when I see him face to face in Chicago.”

It appears that calling out most of the high-profile names in MMA wasn’t enough, and Covington has extended his callout tour to commentators now too.

But even though it may appear to be all-out bloviating madness from the man nicknamed “Chaos,” it’s also a sneakily well-calculated approach as well, as Covington’s UFC record, although solid, isn’t one that screams title shot, at least not yet. In this day and age, trash talk is king, and Covington knows it. He also knows that Rogan is one of the biggest personalities in the fight game even if he’s not a fighter himself, and that brings another huge contingent of potential haters to the table.

Love him or hate him, Colby Covington is playing the game the right way right now.