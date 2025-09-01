Colby Covington reveals two fighters that he wants to face off against in UFC return

UFC star Colby Covington has revealed two potential fighters that he could face in his return to the cage.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial fighter. Over the years he’s done and said a lot of things that have left the masses wondering whether or not he’s actually authentic in comparison to a lot of his fellow fighters. At this point, ‘Chaos’ still has some stock at the elite level, but nobody really knows how much.

In the wake of his defeats to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, questions arose regarding the long-term future of Colby Covington. In a recent interview, though, he made it clear that he’s planning on returning, and he has a few possible opponents in mind – as well as a timeline.

Colby Covington considers possible future opponents

I’ve been talking to Hunter Campbell, and we’re looking for October, November,” Covington told Helen Yee. “Maybe November in (Madison Square) Garden, but wherever Hunter decides and the UFC, I’ll be ready.

“If they need to push me to December in the T-Mobile (Arena), then December in Vegas sounds good. But I want to get in there as soon as possible and with a full training camp. I didn’t get a full training camp last time, so full training camp against anybody in the world: Let’s go Hunter and UFC.”

The Paddy Pimblett fight is super interesting to me,” Covington said. “In Miami, he was talking sh*t, running his mouth backstage like I wasn’t even looking at him or talking to him, and he wants to start some sh*t. He’s been saying some sh*t.

“He was saying in an interview the other day that his doctor said he had liver failure for cutting to 155. Dude, come up a weight class. Come up to 170. Why are you being a weight bully, Paddy? You’re a bum. You’re a gimmick. Your English accent and your little bowl cut is the only reason people know you, so let’s get it going, Paddy. If I can’t get Paddy, maybe Gilbert Burns.

Quotes via MMA Junkie