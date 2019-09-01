Colby Covington Plans On Leaving Kamaru Usman ‘Crippled’

Spread the word!













Colby Covington plans on putting a beating on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman when they eventually meet.

The two 170-pounders are set to face each other later this year though there are no updates on a potential date or location. However, Covington has been itching to fight the “Nigerian Nightmare” for a while now and plans on inflicting a lot of punishment:

“I’m seriously going to leave that dude f—king crippled. I’m going to f—k that dude up,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “It’s too bad he was running from me for so many years. Now he has no choice. It’s either you fight me or you don’t fight at all.

“You lose your No. 1 contender belt and we don’t hear from you anymore and the world figures out the coward that you really are. He’s got nowhere to go. It’s put up or shut up.”

Covington Was Begging For Usman Fight Years Ago

Covington even claims he was looking to fight Usman all the way back in 2015 — only to be turned down:

“I can’t wait to bury that guy,” Covington added. “Me and Dan Lambert were calling for that fight as soon as he won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and he beat my teammates at American Top Team.

“We were begging for that fight and him and Glenn [Robinson] turned that fight down.”

One thing is for sure, though — that is the only fight to make next for either of them:

“It’s time to unify my belt with Marty Fakenewsman,” Covington explained. “This fight has so many angles. The Palms buffet line, look at Marty Fakenewsman, he was faking an injury when he fought [Tyron] Woodley. He’s in a wheelchair after the fight with Woodley, acting like he’s hurt getting wheelchaired to the press conference and eight hours later he’s jumping me in the Palms buffet line, jumping over barricades, pushing a pregnant late out of the way to get to me.

“It just shows how fake he is. He’s the CNN of the UFC.”

Who do you think wins?