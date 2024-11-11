Colby Covington offers to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310: ‘Translate this in the caveman dialect you need’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington appears to be angling for an impromptu title fight in his return to the Octagon — appearing to offer the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov the chance to remain on the UFC 310 card next month.

Covington, who has been sidelined since December of last year, remains the number six ranked welterweight challenger.

Most recently headlining UFC 296, Colby Covington dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to then-champion, Leon Edwards in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

And without a victory since a decision triumph against Jorge Masvidal in their grudge matchup the year prior, Covington recently described how if he was ever matched with the undefeated Rakhmonov, it would likely prove to be an “easy” pairing for him.

Colby Covington weighs up interim title fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

“I was excited at the opportunity to step in there,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio about potentially fighting at UFC 310. “But you know, it looks like they’re going a different route. They’re going to go with the potentially with the (Kamaru) Usman and ‘Sh*trat’ fight and you know good on them that that’s okay. You know I’m right there still. Anyways you know I beat someone I’m right back in the conversation. So you know I would love that. You know they could they know they can call me on a week’s notice and I’m stepping up to the plate.”

And on social media this evening, Clovis native, Covington hit out at Rakhmonov’s nationality, before claiming he would offer the UFC his services on short notice for a December interim title fight.

Colby Covington just WENT OFF on Shavkat Rakhmonov 😳



“Translate this to whatever caveman dialect you need and get it through that big empty skull…



I’m calling Hunter and Dana and we can all see who’s posturing for clicks bozo.”



🎥 IG / @ColbyCovMMA #UFC310 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/z2TK9mx8da — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 11, 2024

And replying to Covington’s comments, Rakhmonov warned the MMA Masters trainee that his talking and brash callouts would not save him in the Octagon if they eventually meet.

Let’s go, I’m ready!” Shavkat Rakhmonov posted. “Your talking will not help you in the Octagon.”