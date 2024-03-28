Colby Covington now shuts down fight with Ian Garry: ‘I got to move up the rankings, I’m not trying to go behind me’

ByCole Shelton
Colby Covington changes tune on Ian Garry fight I need to move up the rankings

Colby Covington appears to no longer be interested in the matchup with Ian Machado Garry.

After Garry beat Geoff Neal back in February, he called out Covington and on paper, the fight made a lot of sense. ‘Chaos’ then responded and showed interest in the bout but he said Garry needed to follow three stipulations for the scrap to happen.

However, the fight has still not been agreed to, and now speaking to SOSCAST, Colby Covington says he is ready to move on from the matchup as he wants to fight someone ranked above him.

Ian Garry claims Colby Covington has no interest fighting him He's been avoiding me UFC

“It’s always big cities and bright lights every time I fight,” Covington said,. “I’m always on the top of the marquee so you know when I fight next, it’ll be a big pay-per-view blockbuster, [and] the biggest show that the UFC does is International Fight Week. I’m hoping that I’ll fight International Fight Week, [but it] doesn’t matter who I fight…”

READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka vows to beat Alex Pereira in title clash rematch after UFC 300 return: 'That fight was mine'

“I told him you know if he wants to do these three stipulations we can fight,” Covington added. “But if he doesn’t you know I got to move up in the rankings, I’m not trying to go behind me.”

Currently, only the welterweights ranked above Covington are Shavkat Rakhmonov, Belal Muhammad, and Kamaru Usman. So, it does appear that Covington will have to fight someone ranked behind him next time out.

Colby Covington’s stipulations for Ian Machado Garry

In Colby Covington’s response to Ian Machado Garry, he told the Irishman he must follow three stipulations for the fight to happen.

Colby Covington

Those stipulations that Covington laid out were that Garry needed to allow Instagram comments again, his wife had 60 seconds to beg for the fight, and Layla had to appear in one of Covington’s MyBookie promo videos.

READ MORE:  Rose Namajunas details string of horrific nightmares ahead of UFC Vegas 89 return: 'I had to fight a dude'

Currently, Garry hasn’t done any of those which is why Covington says he is moving on from the Irishman.

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov labelled most 'Dangerous' UFC fighter ever: 'Nobody is more dangerous than him'

Latest Posts

Latest Posts