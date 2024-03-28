Colby Covington now shuts down fight with Ian Garry: ‘I got to move up the rankings, I’m not trying to go behind me’

Colby Covington appears to no longer be interested in the matchup with Ian Machado Garry.

After Garry beat Geoff Neal back in February, he called out Covington and on paper, the fight made a lot of sense. ‘Chaos’ then responded and showed interest in the bout but he said Garry needed to follow three stipulations for the scrap to happen.

However, the fight has still not been agreed to, and now speaking to SOSCAST, Colby Covington says he is ready to move on from the matchup as he wants to fight someone ranked above him.

“It’s always big cities and bright lights every time I fight,” Covington said,. “I’m always on the top of the marquee so you know when I fight next, it’ll be a big pay-per-view blockbuster, [and] the biggest show that the UFC does is International Fight Week. I’m hoping that I’ll fight International Fight Week, [but it] doesn’t matter who I fight…”

“I told him you know if he wants to do these three stipulations we can fight,” Covington added. “But if he doesn’t you know I got to move up in the rankings, I’m not trying to go behind me.”

Currently, only the welterweights ranked above Covington are Shavkat Rakhmonov, Belal Muhammad, and Kamaru Usman. So, it does appear that Covington will have to fight someone ranked behind him next time out.

Colby Covington’s stipulations for Ian Machado Garry

In Colby Covington’s response to Ian Machado Garry, he told the Irishman he must follow three stipulations for the fight to happen.

Those stipulations that Covington laid out were that Garry needed to allow Instagram comments again, his wife had 60 seconds to beg for the fight, and Layla had to appear in one of Covington’s MyBookie promo videos.

Currently, Garry hasn’t done any of those which is why Covington says he is moving on from the Irishman.