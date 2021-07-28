Colby Covington has once again accused Kamaru Usman of using EPO.

‘Chaos’ has finally secured his welterweight title rematch against Usman.

The pair are expected to square off for the second time in November at UFC 268 which will likely take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington began his trash talk ahead of the UFC 268 main event by claiming ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is a prolific performance-enhancing drug user.

“He’s been doing EPO his whole career. It’s so obvious,” Covington said. “His chemical imbalance, his body. He’s got the pimples all over his back, all over his face. You’re a 35-year old man, you’re not going through puberty like you’re in your teens anymore. You should not be having that chemical imbalance and that breakout. That’s from his testosterone being out of whack, and his estragon and his testosterone levels being out of whack. So, he is the CEO of EPO. I’ve heard firsthand from some people that he trained with, some people that I might’ve went to wrestle in college with that said the same thing. They could verify that he has done EPO and he’s injected in his ass. So, he’s the CEO of EPO, he’s Marty Juiceman.”

Covington insists Usman’s cheating will not benefit him in their rematch.

“No, because I’ve felt it before. I know what it comes to the table. I know he’s gonna be doing it. There’s ways to get around the tests. They’re not blood testing, they’re doing a piss test here and there. They’re not gonna blood test him, they’re gonna let him get away with it. But you’ve gotta live with that the rest of your life. You gotta live with that on your conscience, that you had to cheat your whole way through your career. I know I’m all-natural American. I work the hard way. You know, blue collar. Earned it. Blood sweat and tears. This is earned to the very core, to the very root naturally. I didn’t cheat, I didn’t cut corners. I took the long way to get here. So, he has to live with that. He’s gonna have problems later in life. His organs, all that stuff’s gonna shut down. He’s taking years off his life. But that’s the choice that he has to live with. And if that’s what he wants to do, that’s what he’s gonna do. But you cannot stop destiny. And this is destiny. November 6th is destiny. Colby Chaos Covington will be the UFC welterweight champion of the world, and there’s not a steroid in the world that can stop it.”

Do you believe Colby Covington? Is Kamaru Usman using EPO?