Former interim UFC welterweight title challenger and current #2 ranked division contender, Colby Covington, has accused former training partner and bitter enemy, Jorge Masvidal of injecting EPO (erythropoietin) during his professional mixed martial arts career.

Covington, who most recently competed in a main event fight against former American Top Team training partner, Masvidal at UFC 272 back in March of last year, managed to turn in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over the Miami favorite over the course of five rounds.

As for Masvidal, the former two-time welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, retired from professional mixed martial arts just last month, having dropped another decision loss amid a lengthy losing streak, this time on home soil in a co-main event slot against Gilbert Burns.

Colby Covington is expected to fight Leon Edwards for gold next

Sharing a distinct and infamous rivalry with Masvidal, Clovis native, Covington made a bold claim this week – accusing the Floridian of injecting EPO during his tenure under the UFC, a banned substance.

“He (Jorge Masvidal) hasn’t been the same fighter I can yell you,” Colby Covington told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “He attacked me and sucker punched me in the steet and stalked me and hit me from behind because he’s a coward. So, you know, he was done then. His ego was gone, his career was gone, he knew it was over so he’s doing something stupid. Being a felon, committing felonies and breaking the law so, he hasn’t been the same [since UFC 272].”

“You could tell by his body posture,” Colby Covington explained. “He gave everything when he fought me, he came with everything you know. You could tell he still had the six pacek, definitely doing some steroids. I used to watch him inject EPO in his ass – but he was definitely on something.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)