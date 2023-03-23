Upon the arrival of the UFC’s consensus greatest fighter of all time, a heavyweight debut proved to be successful, but Colby Covington suspects match fixing.

After a three-year layoff, Jon Jones took center stage at UFC 285 against a very dangerous and unique heavyweight, Ciryl Gane.

In just two minutes, Jones submitted Gane in a near flawless performance to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Colby Covington, who continues to make new foes on a daily basis, has never had kind words to share about Jones.

The two were college roommates at Iowa Central Community College for two years according to Covington, and he accused Jones of several wrongdoings such as steroid usage.

Jones has come out and denied ever sharing a room with Covington which raised many questions.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Colby Covington said that there is a genuine possibility of match-fixing in favour of Jones.

“Honestly, it looked like it was a work,” he added. “It looks like it was a fix. Maybe Jon Jones’ brothers went over to France and told Ciryl that they’re gonna pay him under the table to take a dive because that’s honestly what it looked like.”

Jones stole the world’s attention during his return at the T-Mobile Arena, and has since reclaimed his suitable position as the pound-for-pound #1.

Surprisingly, Covington did not question this decision, and he in fact believes that Jones is deserving of that top ranking.

“He probably should,” Covington said. “He’s never lost a fight in the Octagon. He has that one loss, it’s a DQ, but his body of work definitely speaks a lot more volumes than Islam [Makhachev]. He hasn’t even defended the belt yet, so I have no problem with that.”

Colby Covington campaigns for UFC welterweight title shot

Covington was seen front row at UFC 286 yelling at Leon Edwards, calling for his title shot.

During the post fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that Colby Covington is next in line to challenge Edwards for his belt.

35-year-old ‘Chaos’ has not fought since UFC 272, where he came out with a dominant decision victory in a very personal rubber match with Jorge Masvidal.