Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington has taken umbrage with Canadian rapper, Drake’s decision to bet against him during his UFC 272 headliner with former teammate, Jorge Masvidal earlier this month it appears.

Outspoken Clovis native, Covington most recently headlined UFC 272 earlier this month, landing a unanimous judging victory against former American Top Team training partner, Masvidal over the course of five rounds.

In the time since the pair’s bad-blooded grudge match, an alleged physical altercation between the two took place earlier this week in Miami Beach, Florida – with Covington suffering a fractured tooth, an abrasion to his wrist and damage to a Rolex watch, after Masvidal allegedly attacked him outside a restaurant without notice.

On Wednesday, Masvidal was arrested and booked into Miami Beach Police Department, where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and criminal mischief in relation to his part in an alleged altercation.

The Floridian was subsequently released on bond following his arrest, and has since pleaded not guilty ahead of an appearance in court next month to answer charges brought against him by Covington.

Colby Covington formally pressed charges against Jorge Masvidal following the alleged attack

Speaking prior to his alleged altercation with Masvidal on Monday, Covington appeared on The Full Send podcast with the Nelk Boys, where he reflected on his UFC 272 win over Masvidal, claiming that Canadian rapper, Drake was “soft” for betting against him at the event.

“I mean, how do you put your money on ‘Phony Montana’ (Jorge Masvidal), come on, Drake,” Colby Covington said. “Like, you’re better than that like, how did Drake even become something? Wasn’t he some little boyhood star in Canada or something like that? Like come on, there’s nothing gangster about that, Drake. Come on, bro, you’re soft, bro. I used to like it (his music) before he bet against me. So now it’s war.”

Yet to book his next Octagon outing since his win over the previously mentioned, Masvidal, Covington has flirted with a middleweight division move to land a title offing against current division kingpin, Israel Adesanya.

