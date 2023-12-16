Colby Covington Doubles Down on Disgusting Comment About Leon Edwards’ Father: ‘I Don’t Feel Bad’

If you thought maybe Colby Covington had a hint of regret regarding the comment he made about Leon Edwards’ father, guess again.

The perennial welterweight contender doubled down on his disgusting comment at the UFC 296 press event on Thursday during a follow-up interview, making it clear that he has no remorse over the verbal low blow.

“What about all the victims of the harm that Leon’s father did to them”? asked Covington in a chat with AG Fight. “He was a sex trafficker. He was a drug lord. He killed people. The guy’s a scumbag. Why would I feel bad for that? I have no sympathy for that guy. What about all the victim’s families that live on right now that have to live through all of things he did to them? How he tormented those people. “So no I don’t feel bad for him. The truth hurts and that’s why people hate me. I’m not afraid to say the truth and you know the truth is what always stings the worst” (h/t MMA Mania).

Leon Edwards had previously commented about his father’s involvement in organized crime during an interview with the Guardian, saying:

“My dad was a gang leader in my area and so I was one of the few kids who had a bicycle and a skateboard. If you consider the cards he was dealt, my dad did the best he could.”

Edwards’ father was shot and killed in a nightclub when ‘Rocky’ was 13 years old.

Covington’s initial comment drew the ire of fighters and fans alike with everyone from Jon Jones, Jamahal Hill, Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Belal Muhammad, and Megan Anderson condemning the welterweight star’s hateful remark.

During the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Covington was spotted telling Edwards that he was “in character” while making the vile gibe, leading some to suspect that ‘Chaos’ was feeling some semblance of guilt.

Clearly, that’s not the case.