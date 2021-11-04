Colby Covington was his usual combative self at the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference and MMA Junkie’s John Morgan was the first person to feel his wrath on Thursday afternoon.

As he almost always does, Morgan kicked things off with the first set of questions. After shooting a few at Usman, Morgan turned his attention to Covington, he asked.

“You admitted you was a little too emotional last time, right? That was the problem. I’m just curious how you manage that, especially against a guy you clearly don’t like. How do you manage those emotions of fight night to change the result this time around?

Covington accused the reporter of getting “slick” with him on Wednesday and as punishment said he must give him 10 push-ups in order to get an answer to his question.

“John, you were getting real slick with me yesterday,” Covington said. “You’re a clickbait merchant. You were saying I was undeserving and didn’t deserve to be up here. Well, guess what? You’re undeserving of getting an answer from me. If you want an answer from me get down and give me 10 push-ups right now! Get on your hands and knees! What!? If you want a question take 10 push-ups flabby butt.”

The crowd launched into a chorus of cheers as Covington ranted at Morgan who was laughing away and taking the moment in his stride. Before the MMA journalist even got a chance to consider doing the push-ups ‘Chaos’ had already turned his attention to his UFC 268 opponent, Kamaru Usman.

“Is your daddy the jailbird coming on Saturday night? I’ve got a hook up with law enforcement if you want me to call his parole office, I’ll make sure he can come on Saturday night,” Covington said. “Scam artist, man! I feel sorry for Mrs. Usman. Think about that, she’s got a cheating ass son and a scammer ass husband.”

What did you make of Colby Covington’s performance at the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.