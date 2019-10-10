Colby Covington Burns LA Dodgers After NLDS Elimination

Spread the word!













Colby Covington apparently isn’t a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The L.A. squad lost their chance at reaching the World Series, falling to the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series (NLDS), and thus being eliminated from the MLB playoffs.

Covington took the opportunity to roast the team and manager Dave Roberts, who “Chaos” noted is against current United States President Donald Trump, who Covington is very supportive of.

“#DoNothingDem Dave Roberts blows it again! Trips to the White House are reserved for CHAMPIONS. You won’t ever have to worry about accepting one junior. #BeatLA#WSHvsLAD#MAGA“

.@Dodgers #DoNothingDem Dave Roberts blows it again! Trips to the White House are reserved for CHAMPIONS. You won’t ever have to worry about accepting one junior. #BeatLA #WSHvsLAD #MAGA https://t.co/QvCeikdJXv October 10, 2019

While Covington enjoys the Dodgers’ defeat, he is also preparing to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. The pair will collide in the main event of UFC 245 in December from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Covington is a former interim welterweight champion but was subsequently stripped of that title due to inactivity.

Since, he has racked up a dominant victory over former champion Robbie Lawler, and is now prepared to challenge for the Las Vegas-based promotion’s undisputed title. He’ll face no easy challenge in Usman, however, who comes off of a lopsided win over former champion Tyron Woodley earlier this year to win the division crown.

What do you think about Covington’s insult towards the Dodgers after their playoff loss? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!