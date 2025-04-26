Cody Rhodes has earned some time off

Cody Rhodes is no longer the WWE champion – and because of that, we can now properly reflect on the journey that brought him to the present day.

A lot of people didn’t like the manner in which Cody Rhodes lost the belt – even if the strange booing fans inside Allegiant Stadium would say otherwise. It just didn’t feel like the right way to bring an end to a reign that lasted over a year, for a champion that has done so much to help develop and grow the company in that time.

This man is the quarterback and he deserves to be the one holding the title for as long as the company sees fit. Alas, after exerting so much energy, it seems as if Cody Rhodes is about to take some time away from the spotlight – and we personally think that’s a great idea.

Heal up, Cody Rhodes

When Cody Rhodes does come back, we expect to see him with an entirely new edge and a persona that makes sense for someone who has just lost the belt he fought so hard to claim. Still, while we’re excited to see that adventure play out when it does eventually happen, we’re happy to be patient.

There’s a section of fans within the world of professional wrestling who don’t appreciate a good thing until its’ gone. Maybe now that Cody is spending some time away from the squared circle, they’ll be able to acknowledge that in many ways, he was the man holding the whole thing together in the first place.

Rhodes will likely pursue his 2nd world championship when he makes that walk to the ring again. Hopefully, in the time that he’s gone, John Cena can prove that it was the right decision for him to be the one who took the strap.