Cody Garbrandt still maintains an interest in dropping down to flyweight.

Garbrandt recently snapped a three-fight losing streak with an emphatic knockout of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 last month.

It got many within the mixed martial arts world excited about a resurgence for the former champion who has since outlined his goal of becoming a two-time bantamweight king.

Garbrandt At 125?

However, he also previously outlined his desire to move down to flyweight.

And following Deiveson Figueiredo’s dominant win over Joseph Benavidez to become the new 125-pound champion this past weekend, Garbrandt’s feelings reportedly remain the same according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Who could challenge Deiveson Figueiredo at 125 ? How about Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove)? Cody told me just a few months ago he wants to drop, would have no trouble making the weight … and even though he’s back in the 135 win column, I hear he still feels this way.”

Figueiredo did mention his interest of taking part in super fights and eventually becoming a two-division champion. He also stated he wanted to defend his flyweight title so one would assume he would be open to facing Garbrandt.

But for now, this is simply just speculation as there are a few flyweights ready to challenge Figueiredo for his new crown while Garbrandt will likely remain at bantamweight for now.

Regardless, would you be interested in seeing Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt? Who wins?