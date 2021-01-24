Cody Garbrandt came to the unlikely defense of Conor McGregor.

McGregor suffered a second-round knockout defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner last night. In what was one of the most shocking moments in the sport, many observers were quick to question whether McGregor was past it.

One boxing reporter even went as far as justifying an earlier claim he made that a boxing match between McGregor and Jake Paul was closer than everyone thought and was 50-50.

To that, Garbrandt responded on Sunday:

“Bro are you f*ckin kidding me?? @TheNotoriousMMA would put @jakepaul in a body bag. What are you basing this off of? Last nights fight @DustinPoirier is a f*ckin animal.”

Of course, in mixed martial arts, there is no question who would win.

And while it would be much closer in a boxing match, it’s still extremely hard not to pick against McGregor over Paul given that he is an actual fighter compared to Paul’s last opponent in former NBA point guard Nate Robinson.

Regardless, last night’s result didn’t stop Paul from taking a shot at the Irishman. However, this loss will only make a boxing match with McGregor that much unlikelier as the latter will undoubtedly look to right that wrong and become active again.