Coach Will Support Khabib Nurmagomedov If He Chooses To Retire

Nurmagomedov To Retire?

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez is not sure what Khabib Nurmagomedov will do next — but will support any decision he makes.

Nurmagomedov is expected to face Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight reportedly set to take place in September.

However, many are questioning whether he will fight at all, let alone Gaethje, following the death of his father last week. “The Eagle” is yet to make a public statement and as far as Mendez is concerned, he has no idea what Nurmagomedov will do next.

But whether it’s keeping on fighting or retiring, he will support the champion’s decision.

“I’m not in that poor kid’s head, and all I can say is whatever he wants to do, I’m going to be behind him,” Mendez said on The Luke Thomas Show. “He needs support from me in any capacity that I can give it. So if he wants to fight ,I’m with him, if he doesn’t, I’m with him. If he wants to retire I’m with him, if he doesn’t, I’m with him.

“To me, I’m going to support whatever decision he needs to make, so long as it’s a right decision for him. If I don’t feel it’s the right decision, I would speak out about it, but for right now, it’s hard to speculate if what have, could have. I haven’t spoken to him. I think he needs time to grieve and then get a sense of what his purpose is and what he wants to do after that.”

