Conor McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh, has provided a positive update on the MMA superstar and his potential return to fighting.

‘Notorious’ has been healing up since suffering a fractured tibia and fibula during the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier back in July.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports, Kavanagh claimed that McGregor’s recovery process is now complete and he will soon re-enter camp.

“Yeah, I think the physical stage of recovery is complete now,” Kavanagh said. “He’ll very soon be switching over now to start to train mixed martial arts again — that’s when all the fun begins. You’ve seen his posts there himself. You don’t have to wonder what he’s doing, he posts about it. He’s been enjoying himself over Christmas. But he’s ready to enter that more serious phase of training and not enjoy the good life as much and get back in the gym and start getting ready for another contest.

“…I think by the time it’s probably summertime we’re looking at for him to step backing there, his weight will be down again [to reach 155].”

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3?

Now that McGregor is officially injury-free talk will surely turn to who he will fight next. Kavanagh seems to be hoping for a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz but insists whoever his man takes on will definitely be a blockbuster event.

“I’m just excited to see him back in there,” Kavanagh responded. “It’s always a big occasion. There’s not much like a McGregor fight week and fight night. It doesn’t really matter. You say any name and it’s exciting.

“Probably the [Nate] Diaz trilogy would be a fan favorite. But let’s just get back healthy, back ready and back competing.” (Transcribed by MiddleEasy)

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor face when he returns?

