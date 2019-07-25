CM Punk Still Open To Third UFC Fight: ‘Never Say Never’

Spread the word!













CM Punk is not giving up on his dream — if he’s offered another fight in the UFC, he will definitely be taking it.

The former WWE champion is 0-2 in the sport and doesn’t seem likely to compete, at least in the UFC again. However, he still trains at Roufussport and recently began commentating for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

In an interview with ESPN, he admitted his future with mixed martial arts (MMA) may be more towards the commentating side. But that doesn’t mean he will decline a potential fight offer:

“Yeah, maybe,” Punk responded when asked about mainly commentating. “It definitely feels like that. There’s a gray area, obviously. Man, I would love to get a W, but I’m f—ing old. Training camps aren’t easy when you’re old and you have as many miles on your body as I do. I break everything down into, ‘Do I love this? No, I don’t love it? Then I’m not gonna do it anymore.’ And training and CFFC are things that I very much love to do, so I’m gonna continue to do them.

“I’ve said a long time ago, you never say never, and I think it’s kind of a billionaire’s mindset — if somebody offers you something, you say yes to it and then you figure out how to do it.“

Punk Still With The UFC

Punk confirmed he’s still a member of the UFC roster, even adding that he recently took a drug test with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. He continues to train because he loves it, though he doesn’t know if any fight will ever come in the horizon:

“I don’t have any date,” Punk said. “I don’t even know what I’m gonna do. I love the s— out of it, so I still do it.“

Even if he doesn’t fight again, though, the Chicago native came to terms about his UFC future ages ago. That is why he wouldn’t be surprised if they called to tell him that he’d been cut:

“I think I’m just kind of floating right now,” he added. “But have I been offered anything? No, I haven’t. Every time somebody calls me, though, I’m like, “Oh, this is it, I’m cut.” I think I’ve come to terms with it. I’d be like, ‘All right.'”

Do you think Punk will ever compete again?