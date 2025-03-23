CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins needs a stipulation

CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will collide at WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat match – but it just feels like there’s something missing from this fight.

Because that’s what it is, right? It’s a fight. These men despise each other and while you could argue that any of the three singles matches they could make are a better idea, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins know how to throw down, and they know how to get the audience invested.

There’s just one thing missing: a stipulation. If they want this to be the main event of night one, which it very well could be, then perhaps they need to have the winner be added to the title match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. That isn’t a 100% need, especially because it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense.

So, maybe they go in a different direction – maybe they put Paul Heyman on the line, without actually doing it.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins – the Heyman prize?

CM Punk and Roman Reigns have a deep connection with Paul Heyman. The aforementioned ‘favour’ that has been lingering over their heads for months now will likely come into play here too, but of course, some would suggest that it wouldn’t make sense for Seth Rollins to be involved in this.

Who knows – maybe if Rollins wins, the stipulation is different. Maybe if he did win, he could legitimately turn heel and take Paul away from Roman, which would further the storyline between those two.

As for CM Punk and Roman Reigns, this is about as personal as it gets. There’s a lot of intrigue and curiosity in the air regarding what this match is going to look like, and thankfully, we fully trust Triple H and WWE as a whole to stick the landing.