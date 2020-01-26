CM Punk Not Interested In Logan Paul MMA Fight

Spread the word!













CM Punk doesn’t seem to have much interest in competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) — let alone against Logan Paul.

Paul recently suffered a split decision loss to KSI in their boxing rematch back in November. Afterwards, there was talk of Paul potentially venturing into the world of MMA with Punk touted as a potential opponent, given their combined lack of experience.

Paul went a step further by stating he would destroy Punk if they fought in an MMA fight. However, Punk isn’t reciprocating any of the interest back.

“No,” Punk told TMZ when asked if he would be interested in facing Paul.

When it was suggested that a fight between the two would generate big money given their respective followings, Punk responded further:

“My definition of big money and everybody else’s definition of big money is completely different,” he added.

Punk hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since his unanimous decision defeat to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in June 2018. His only previous outing was his debut where he suffered a first-round submission defeat to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016.

Although a third fight doesn’t seem likely at the moment, the former WWE star hasn’t entirely ruled it out.

Do you think Punk and Paul should duke it out?