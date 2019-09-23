Claressa Shields Reveals Manager Has Reached Out To Dana White, Eying Amanda Nunes Superfight

Spread the word!













Claressa Shields is serious about a mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 24-year-old boxing phenom tells TMZ Sports that she has actually met with an MMA coach, and her manager has reached out to UFC president Dana White.

Shields wants to get her feet wet in MMA before eventually landing a superfight with current UFC women’s double champion Amanda Nunes.

“I’m really a hard worker, and I’m dedicated to the craft. I eat right, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. When you have an athlete like that, and I’m young, I can really pretty much do anything right now,” Shield said.

“It has been thoughts to actually start training. I’ve actually sat and talked with an MMA coach. Shit can get serious real quick.”

Shields has accomplished quite a lot in her boxing career. Currently, she’s scheduled to take on Ivana Habazin on October 5 for the WBO junior middleweight title. If she wins that fight, she’ll become the fastest fighter to win titles in three different weight classes, overtaking the record currently held by Vasyl Lomachenko – who did so in 12 fights.

Once Shields accomplishes her goals in boxing, UFC president Dana White has said he’s open to booking a fight between Shields and Nunes. But first, she needs to develop her MMA skills before landing a massive bout against “The Lioness.”

“I’d like to get some fights and build my way up to that.”

