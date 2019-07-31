Boxing Champ Claressa Shields Teases UFC Career

Spread the word!













Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields has been in mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines as of late.

Shields said she believes she’d put current UFC double champ, Amanda Nunes, to sleep inside the boxing ring. UFC President Dana White claims he’s open to putting such a fight together to see whether or not that’s true. However, Shields might just be willing to prove it inside the Octagon as well.

She took to Twitter recently to tease that she’s considering making a transition into MMA.

“This quote is really making me consider trying the @ufc ! I had this weird feeling about turning pro a few years ago and I stumbled up on this quote & decided to do it! And then yesterday this same quote reappeared! With all this talk about me and Nunes I had that same feeling.”

This quote is really making me consider trying the @ufc ! I had this weird feeling about turning pro a few years ago and I stumbled up on this quote & decided to do it! And then yesterday this same quote reappeared! With all this talk about me and Nunes I had that same feeling. pic.twitter.com/6N7TkR909R — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) July 30, 2019

Shields currently reigns as the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight champion of the world. She is undefeated with a record of 9-0, and last fought back in April when she bested Christina Hammer via unanimous decision. As for Nunes, she reigns as the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion.

“The Lioness” is one of the most vicious knockout artists women’s MMA has ever seen. She hasn’t lost since 2014 and has finished her last three fights via knockout or TKO.

What do you think about Shields teasing a UFC run?